

Donald Benjamin Ursitti, JR.



Donald Benjamin Ursitti, Jr. was born on April 28, 1958 in Washington, DC and died peacefully on August 5, 2019 in Oxnard, CA surrounded by his loving family. He was the oldest beloved son of Mary Marsden Kenney (Carroll) and Donald B. Ursitti, Sr (Ermalinda). In addition to his parents, Don is survived by siblings Michael, Susan and Frank Ursitti, three step-sisters and three step-brothers, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a half-brother and step-sister.

Don grew up in Hillcrest Heights, MD and Falls Church, VA where he graduated from Denis J. O'Connell HS (DJO), attended James Madison University (JMU) and graduated from Ventura College in CA. As a young man, Don had varied interests. He excelled in academics, was an avid reader, manager of the swim team at DJO, ran DJO track, was Year Book Editor, worked at St. James Rectory and was an altar boy while at the same time running two paper routes. He loved to talk, could talk your ear off, yet was a good listener. And, boy, did Don love the EAGLES!

It was at Ventura College that Don met Mary Michelle Franz, whom he married in 1986 and survives him. She was his sweetheart for 33 years.

Don was a US Navy veteran and a retired Federal employee of 27 years from the US Navy at NAVSEA in Port Hueneme, CA

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered for Don at Santa Clara Church in Oxnard, CA on August 23, 2019. He was buried in Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard, CA.

A Memorial Mass for Don will take place later this month in Alexandria, VA