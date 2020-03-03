The Washington Post

DONALD VANNOY (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD VANNOY.
Service Information
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Quantico National Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

DONALD CRAIG VANNOY  

Donald Craig Vannoy, 73, of Arlington, VA, passed away on February 26, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
 
Funeral services for family and friends will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Quantico National Cemetery with Pastor Darcy Tillman of The Lutheran Church of Covenant, officiating.
 
Don was born in Washington, DC on May 6, 1946 son of Herman Wilbur and Viola Virginia Vannoy. He married Nestella Irene Olenik on November 5, 1994 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Don was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War where he served in communications and was awarded an honorable discharge.
 
Don is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Virginia Vannoy; and survived by his wife Nestella and his brother Bob Vannoy.
 
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the medical professionals in Myrtle Beach that treated Don and his friends and family for all their comfort, support and prayers.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.