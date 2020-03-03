

DONALD CRAIG VANNOY



Donald Craig Vannoy, 73, of Arlington, VA, passed away on February 26, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Funeral services for family and friends will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Quantico National Cemetery with Pastor Darcy Tillman of The Lutheran Church of Covenant, officiating.

Don was born in Washington, DC on May 6, 1946 son of Herman Wilbur and Viola Virginia Vannoy. He married Nestella Irene Olenik on November 5, 1994 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Don was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War where he served in communications and was awarded an honorable discharge.

Don is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Virginia Vannoy; and survived by his wife Nestella and his brother Bob Vannoy.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the medical professionals in Myrtle Beach that treated Don and his friends and family for all their comfort, support and prayers.