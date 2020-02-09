Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD WEBSTER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WEBSTER DONALD A. WEBSTER (Age 88) A long-time economic policy advisor to Congressional Republicans, and two Republican Presidents, passed away in his sleep in Los Angeles on November 6, 2019, of complications from a blood disease. After serving as minority staff director of the Joint Economic Committee of Congress from 1962-68, Don joined the Nixon Presidential campaign as domestic policy advisor on its Key issues Committee. Following the 1968 election, President-elect Nixon named him a member of his Task Force on Budget and Fiscal Policy, where he remained until being appointed to manage the Treasury Department's transition to the new administration. Following the inauguration, he became principal assistant to Treasury Secretary David M. Kennedy and chief of staff of the Office of the Secretary. While in Treasury, he was drafted by the White House to coordinate the Administration's effort to enact the President's Family Assistance Plan. He returned to the Treasury as Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Trade and Finance and was subsequently appointed Assistant Director of President Nixon's Council on International Economic Policy. After a stint with a New York investment firm, Don again returned to the Treasury as executive assistant to Deputy Treasury Secretary and "Energy Czar" William E. Simon. found himself back at the White House in 1974 as deputy director of public liaison, with specific responsibility for the business community. He remained there through the first year of President Ford's Administration, and then became Vice President for Government Relations of AMF Inc., remaining until 1981. He later served as Vice President for Operations and Budget of the American Enterprise Institute, and later as Vice President for External Relations for the U.S. Synthetic Fuels Corporation, 1984-85. Don was graduated from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY, in 1953 and from the Johns Hopkins' School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, DC in 1955. In 1991, he earned an M.A. degree in Psychological Services from Marymount University in Arlington, VA, and did volunteer bereavement counseling at the Washington Home and Hospice, and counseling for the terminally ill and their families at Walter Reed Medical Center. He served in the U.S. Navy as an Air Intelligence officer from 1956-59 and upon separation was a Congressional liaison officer at the General Services Administration. Before entering the Navy, Don was a legislative assistant to the late U.S. Senator, Frederick G. Payne (R- Maine). In retirement, Don began writing, publishing a novel, "Blood Son," a novella, "The Beckoning," and a memoir, "What Am I Doing Here?" He had several professional readings in Los Angeles of his short plays, "Love and Other Unnatural Acts," and "Dance the Night Away," which starred his wife, Diana Douglas, and English actor Roy Dotrice, in addition to a full- length play, "Checkmate." His play, "The Easy Chair," was performed in Bethesda, MD, by the Cedar Lane Theater in 2002 , and "Spin" was part of the 2007 season of Theatre Forty in Beverly Hills, CA. Don was married to Helen Long, of Falmouth, MA, from 1959 until her death in 1981. In 2000, he moved to Los Angeles and was married to Diana Douglas of that city from 2002 until she passed away in 2015. Don is survived by a number of cousins in the Rochester, NY area, and by a multitude of friends throughout the U.S. There will be no funeral service. Condolences and tributes may be posted on

