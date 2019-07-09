DONALD WEISFELD
On Monday, July 8, 2019, Donald Weisfeld of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Cheryl Weisfeld; devoted father of Jared Weisfeld (Michelle) and Steven Weisfeld; loving brother of Marshal Weisfeld (Rosa); cherished grandfather of Jacob Weisfeld and uncle of Tina Cohen (Rick). Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. The family will be receiving immediately following services at the home of Jared and Michelle Weisfeld in Westminster, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, DC (childrensnational.org
).