DONALD DOUGLAS WILMOT "Jeff"
Of Silver Spring, Maryland, was born on July 1, 1931 in the Jamaican parish of Saint Ann. He passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Gloria Wilmot. He is survived by children, Dudley (wife Andrea), Marcia "Joy", and Robert "Robb" (wife Nancy); stepsons, Keith and Leroy (wife Diana); eight grandchildren, ten step- grandchildren, and a generation of great- grandchildren. Visitation and funeral will take place on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel (not the Church) at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd. Brentwood, MD 20722. Flowers and other deliveries can be sent to the Donaldson Funeral Home. For further information contact [email protected]
