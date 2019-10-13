DONALD ELLSWORTH WILSON
Donald Ellsworth Wilson, age 90, died October 9, 2019. Husband of Betty Cavileer and father of Donald Ellsworth, Jr., Dona Loraine, and Steven Cavileer. Visitation on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., with Lions Club Service at 7 p.m., at Raymond Funeral Chapel, La Plata, MD. Funeral Service on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Piney Parish, Waldorf, MD, with Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions are asked to Lions Vision Research (c/o Wilmer Eye Clinic at Johns Hopkins) or St. Paul's Piney Parish Cemetery Fund.