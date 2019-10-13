The Washington Post

DONALD WILSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD WILSON.
Service Information
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD
20646
(301)-934-2920
Notice
Send Flowers

 

DONALD ELLSWORTH WILSON  

Donald Ellsworth Wilson, age 90, died October 9, 2019. Husband of Betty Cavileer and father of Donald Ellsworth, Jr., Dona Loraine, and Steven Cavileer. Visitation on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., with Lions Club Service at 7 p.m., at Raymond Funeral Chapel, La Plata, MD. Funeral Service on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Piney Parish, Waldorf, MD, with Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions are asked to Lions Vision Research (c/o Wilmer Eye Clinic at Johns Hopkins) or St. Paul's Piney Parish Cemetery Fund.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.