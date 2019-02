Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA and STEPHEN FALLIN.



Donna Marie Fallin



February 21, 1944 - September 10, 2004

and



Stephen Thomas Fallin



September 4, 1948 - February 26, 2018

Beloved Sister and Brother

"Do you realize that you have the most beautiful face?"

We love you very much.

Lisa and Landon