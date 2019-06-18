The Washington Post

DONNA BOCCABELLA

Guest Book
  • "Donna was one of the kindest giving persons I've ever..."
    - Ray Warren
  • "I have not seen Donna since high school but during that..."
    - Shirley Malzone Barber
  • "God truly has a new angel. Watch over us all, Donna. You're..."
    - Sherrie Becraft (Miles)
  • "So sad to hear of your passing Donna. You were a great..."
    - Colleen McDonald Deehan
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Michelle Mitchell
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
2900 Sandy Spring Road
Olney, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
, 2900 Sandy Spring Road
Olney, MD
DONNA MARIE BOCCABELLA (Age 62)  

On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, of Dallas, TX. Beloved mother of Stephanie Boccabella; grandmother of Woodrow Chatham; daughter of the late Raymond and the late Helen Boccabella; sister of Richard, Fr. James, Linda and Paul Boccabella, Andrea (Paul) Schmitt, Rosemary (Lewis) Walton, Anthony (Robin) and the late Patricia Boccabella. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Thursday, June 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. and at St. Peter's Church, 2900 Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD, on Friday, June 21, from 10 to 11 a.m., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

Published in The Washington Post on June 18, 2019
