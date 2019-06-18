DONNA MARIE BOCCABELLA (Age 62)
On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, of Dallas, TX. Beloved mother of Stephanie Boccabella; grandmother of Woodrow Chatham; daughter of the late Raymond and the late Helen Boccabella; sister of Richard, Fr. James, Linda and Paul Boccabella, Andrea (Paul) Schmitt, Rosemary (Lewis) Walton, Anthony (Robin) and the late Patricia Boccabella. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Thursday, June 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. and at St. Peter's Church, 2900 Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD, on Friday, June 21, from 10 to 11 a.m., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .