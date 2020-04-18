The Washington Post

DONNA MARIE BRENNAN  

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late James Joseph Brennan, Sr.; mother of Jean Marie Decker, James, Jr. (Lisa), Thomas, Shawn (Jeff), and Linda Brennan (David); sister of Tony Smith (Linda), Roberta Smee (Will), Jane Scholl (Glen) and Wendy Montague (Greg) ; grandmother of James, Julia, Zachariah, Jacob, Thomas, Noah, Bennett, and Megan. She is also survived by other loving family and friends. (SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC.) A private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette's Church, 72 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 10 a.m.. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Her Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Senior Connection, 3950 Ferrara Dr., Silver Spring, MD 20906.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 18, 2020
