Donna Y. Brunson
(Age 61)
Passed away on July 2, 2019. Survived by her mother, Louise Brunson; daughter, Angela Donelson; sister, Aurelia "Bernadette" Mitchell; grandchildren, Makai (Shalyn), Brendon, Angelique, Aja and Amber. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her father, James Brunson, Sr. and brother, James Brunson, Jr. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. until time of service, 4:30 p.m., at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd. Landover, Md. 20785.