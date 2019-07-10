The Washington Post

DONNA BRUNSON (1957 - 2019)
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
View Map
Notice
Donna Y. Brunson  
(Age 61)  

Passed away on July 2, 2019. Survived by her mother, Louise Brunson; daughter, Angela Donelson; sister, Aurelia "Bernadette" Mitchell; grandchildren, Makai (Shalyn), Brendon, Angelique, Aja and Amber. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her father, James Brunson, Sr. and brother, James Brunson, Jr. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. until time of service, 4:30 p.m., at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd. Landover, Md. 20785.
Published in The Washington Post on July 10, 2019
