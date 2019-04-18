Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA CHIN.



DONNA GRACE CHIN

August 23, 1929~ April 11, 2019



Donna Grace Chin, 89, of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully of cancer on April 11, 2019. Donna was a trailblazer and role model. Born Oi Tuck Ho in Guangdong, China, she immigrated to the US after her marriage to Tin Wah Chin (deceased) of Washington, DC in 1946. She was an active volunteer in her community at hospitals, schools and police associations, and taught Chinese at the Chinese Community Church. Donna was Manager of the US Congressional Club for eight years, the only social club established by Congress. She was a recognized leader in the International Food Service Executives Association, and the only female, non-military food judge for the Ney Award, whereby she traveled around the world with the US Navy. Donna later ran her own restaurant and catering business, Chin's.

Donna had four children: Carolyn, Sylvia (deceased), Marilyn and George (deceased), 10 grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Nancy Chin; two sons-in-law; and three great- granddaughters.

Service at Collins Funeral Home, April 18, 500 University Blvd, Silver Springs, MD at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Chinese Community Church: 500 I Street NW, Washington, DC 20001.