DONNA COCKS
Donna Michael Cocks  
On Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Leesburg, VA. In the 1960's Donna worked for the renowned pediatrician Dr. T. Berry Brazelton and helped type the manuscript for his popular childhood development book, "Touchpoints". She worked as a ticket agent for nearly 20 years at U.S. Airways and then for the CIA for 10 years. Beloved wife of Paul M. Cocks and loving mother of Erik Cocks of Hudson, Florida and Jon Cocks of Purcellville, VA. She is the grandmother of Megan and Ryan Cocks and aunt of Kelly Sloop, Kevin and Michael Cocks. Services and interment to be held at a later date in Oregon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation of America. Please share online condolences with the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 10, 2020.
