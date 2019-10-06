

Donna Ann Jameson Conway



Donna Conway was called home on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 71 years of age after a painful and extensive battle with cancer. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 53 years, Gerald "Jerry" Conway, four children and eight grandchildren, Laura E. Conway Johnson (Craig) Woodsboro, MD (three children), Gerald A. Conway, Jr. of Ocean City, MD (three children), Josh Conway (Sue) of Las Vegas, NV (one child) and Jamie Conway of Olney, MD, (one child).

Donna grew up in suburban Maryland and attended local schools. At the ripe old age of 17, she met a man who turned out to be her life partner, in every sense of the words. The circumstances of how they met is a story in and of itself and would probably require an extra five or six paragraphs... another time.

They raised their children in Olney, MD where they attended local schools.

They both had successful careers in the Federal government, Donna at the NOAA Weather Bureau, first as a teletype operator and then as a computer operator. When she became pregnant with their third child, they agreed commuting costs and childcare were having a negative impact on their finances so she chose to stay at home. Within a year, she had launched a childcare business that became quite lucrative for the next 30 years. Her excellence in business and service to the community resulted in Maryland Governor Parris Glendening presenting her with a Governor's Citation. That same year her grant request for supplemental funding to operate a consortium of childcare centers in Montgomery County was selected from the hundred or so that were submitted.

They chose to retire early once their children were functioning on their own. It was more than a little difficult for her to pack up and move to Florida to join the thousands of other snowbirds who spent most of their year in Florida and summers in Maryland. They both adjusted with their summer "fix" and occasional visitors from the north.

Services private. The Conway family asks that rather than other remembrances that you instead donate to either:

Time for Trees - an Arbor Day Foundation Initiative (https:// fundraise.arborday.org/give/221735/ #!/donation/checkout)

OR