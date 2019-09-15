

Donna Bourne Curtiss

(Age 90)



Wife to Foreign Service Officer Richard H. Curtiss, and long-time Washington Report on Middle East Affairs volunteer, died August 7, 2019 in Kensington, MD. Born in Salt Lake City, she and her parents moved to California during the Great Depression. After earning a degree in social work, she married and helped her husband represent the United States, from 1951-1980, in Indonesia, Germany, Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and at the Voice of America relay station in Rhodes, Greece. She represented the American community by volunteering-teaching English in Ankara and washing newborns in a Baghdad hospital. At every post, she hosted professors, artists, musicians, journalists, members of Congress and foreign statesmen.

After retiring, in 1982 she helped launch the Washington Report by combing through letters to the editors and reaching out to future subscribers who supported even-handed U.S. foreign policy and peace in the Middle East. For the next 37 years she proof-read every page of the magazine. After her husband's stroke, she patiently listened to Dick's ideas and typed up his articles. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 62 years and son, Raymond, and survived by Darcy (Dan) Sreebny, Delinda Hanley, Drew (Krista) Curtiss, grandchildren Kristin, David, Olivia, Rachel, Alan and Laura, and four great-grandchildren.

Service to be held at Kensington Park Retirement Park Senior Living.