

DONNA KELLY EASTMAN



Born September 26,1945 in Denver Colorado died January 12, 2020 in Surprise, Arizona.

Donna Kelly Eastman lost her long, heroic battle with cancer on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Jonathan and James; her stepdaughters, Barbara and Sally; and her granddaughter, Lucy.

Donna was an accomplished musician with a PhD in music composition. Her original classical and chorale pieces were performed by distinguished orchestras and choirs throughout the world. She was an avid international traveler, visiting destinations in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Donna and her late husband, John, a senior officer in the NSA, were stationed in Germany from 1974 to 1977 and in Thailand from 1981 to 1984. In 1984 they returned to the US permanently, where they lived in Springfield, Virginia until 2003. In 2003 they retired to the Sun City Grand community located in Surprise, Arizona. John passed away in 2009.

Donna was a very sociable, outgoing woman who made many friends in her community and during her travels. She was a devoted mother and a loving grandmother. She will be missed.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 28, at the Sunland Memorial Park in Surprise, Arizona. In lieu of flowers please donate to the in Donna's name.