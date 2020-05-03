Donna Cecelia Francis
Donna Cecelia Francis of Germantown, MD, (formerly Donna Francis Foley), passed away at her home on April 24, 2020. Donna was the beloved sister of and is survived by Katherine Francis of Fairfax, VA, numerous cousins and dear friends. She was born on December 27, 1947 in Washington, DC., the beloved daughter of the late Col. Paul H. Francis and Katherine Hutchison Francis Marland. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Please sign and view online family guestbook at