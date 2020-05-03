The Washington Post

DONNA FRANCIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA FRANCIS.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Donna Cecelia Francis  

Donna Cecelia Francis of Germantown, MD, (formerly Donna Francis Foley), passed away at her home on April 24, 2020. Donna was the beloved sister of and is survived by Katherine Francis of Fairfax, VA, numerous cousins and dear friends. She was born on December 27, 1947 in Washington, DC., the beloved daughter of the late Col. Paul H. Francis and Katherine Hutchison Francis Marland. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Please sign and view online family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.