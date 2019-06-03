Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA HARA. View Sign Service Information Murphy Funeral Homes 4510 Wilson Boulevard Arlington , VA 22203 (703)-920-4800 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Murphy Funeral Homes 4510 Wilson Boulevard Arlington , VA 22203 View Map Send Flowers Notice

HARA DONNA MAMIE HARA On May 1, 2019, Donna Hara entered eternal rest at the age of 55 in her home with caring family surrounding her. She is survived by her husband Michael Hara, sister Darlene (Abel) Maldonado, half-brother Dwayne Rodgers, mother-in-law Marian Hara, brother-in-law Kevin (Norma) Hara, and other family members. Donna grew up in northern Kohala on the Big Island of Hawai'i and moved to the District of Columbia in 1988. In 1990, she and her husband Mike moved to Arlington, Virginia. Coming from a small town, she embraced city living. She often returned to Hawai'i to visit her family and friends. Donna began her career as a surgical nurse at Hilo Hospital and later at Kohala Hospital in Hawai'i. Upon arriving in the District, she worked at the George Washington Medical/Surgical unit and later with the George Washington Health Plan. After moving to Virginia, she worked at the Jefferson, where she assisted in the emergency efforts on September 11, 2001. She ended her career working as a hospice nurse with Capital Caring. Donna was a ray of sunshine and she always had a warm smile on her face. Donna took things in stride and made everything look easier than it actually was. She loved Hayao Miyazaki films, Hawaiian quilts, the sea life of Hawai'i, and her Maine Coon, Poe Dameron. Celebration of life services will be held at Murphy Funeral Homes, 4510 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia, on June 6, 2019 at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mokupapapa Discovery Center, a Hilo based ocean conservation program. Checks can be made payable to National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, Memo: "In Memory of Donna Hara/Mokupapapa" and mailed to 76 Kamehameha Avenue, Hilo, Hawai'i 96720. Or you can donate online at: https://

