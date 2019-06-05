

DONNA CAYWOOD HOLT



Donna Caywood Holt, beloved wife of Gary Eldon Holt, of Laurel, MD, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 after a 21 year-long battle with breast cancer . She was 74 years old.

She is predeceased by her father, William Caywood, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Gary Holt; her mother, Alice Caywood; children Brian Holt, Christy Lausch, and Lauren King; brothers William Caywood Jr. and Curtis Caywood; six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Colesville United Methodist Church, 52 Randolph Road, Silver Spring, MD. Reception following at Valley Mill Special Park, Colesville, MD.