Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Colesville United Methodist Church
52 Randolph Road
Silver Spring, DC
DONNA CAYWOOD HOLT  

Donna Caywood Holt, beloved wife of Gary Eldon Holt, of Laurel, MD, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 after a 21 year-long battle with breast cancer. She was 74 years old.
She is predeceased by her father, William Caywood, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Gary Holt; her mother, Alice Caywood; children Brian Holt, Christy Lausch, and Lauren King; brothers William Caywood Jr. and Curtis Caywood; six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Colesville United Methodist Church, 52 Randolph Road, Silver Spring, MD. Reception following at Valley Mill Special Park, Colesville, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on June 5, 2019
