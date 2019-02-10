Donna "Eloise" Horrom

DONNA HORROM  
"ELOISE" (Age 97)  

On Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Wife of the late Howard R. Horrom; mother of Marilyn (Andy Unger) Horrom, and Michael (Nan) Horrom; grandmother of Alwyn (Sam) Chao, Alex (Susannah) Horrom, Tristan Horrom, and Travis (Tori Marshall) Horrom; great-grandmother of Ben and Luke Chao, Jacob Horrom, and Shaw Marshall. Also survived by three siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd. Beltsville, MD 20705 on Saturday, February 16th at 2 p.m. A memorial service will also be held at Riderwood Chapel, 3140 Gracefield Rd. Silver Spring, MD on Monday, February 18, at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Community Presbyterian Church in Bowie, MD http://ccpc.bowiemd.org/ or to the Riderwood Benevolent Care Fund.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 10, 2019
