

DONNA MAE NELSON

May 5, 1927 ~ September 22, 2019



Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Donna Mae Nelson, age 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Donna is survived by husband of 61 years, Edwin L. Nelson; son, David A. Nelson; daughter, Anne E. Chase and grandsons, Matthew Slee and Jacob Slee. Other surviving family members are brothers, Herbert Gutschmidt and William Gutschmidt and sister, Susie Pomeroy.

Donna was born in Dubuque, IA on May 5, 1927 and grew up in Carroll, IA, the oldest of six children. She attended Simpson College and later accepted a job in Des Moines with Allied Mutual Insurance Company. While working in Des Moines she met Ed and they were married on June 7, 1958. They lived there until 1961 when Ed's career opportunities with the federal government brought them to Washington, DC. They became original homeowners in Waynewood, a community just south of Old Town Alexandria.

There she began her years of voluntary service to the schools and community. She also taught an exercise class at St. Aiden's Episcopal Church for 20 years. She was a long time member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

Donna had a beautiful spirit of hospitality that made everyone feel at home. Children would routinely visit her for treats and conversation. She gave so much of herself to others and was caring and cheerful.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Alexandria, VA. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. The family will greet friends at the church in Wesley Hall after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1301 Collingwood Road, Alexandria, VA 22308 or to a church of your choice.