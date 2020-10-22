1/
DONNA OISHI
DONNA KATSU OISHI  
Of Vienna, Virginia, passed October 19, 2020. She is the beloved wife of Ian Leibowitz, loving mother of Maren, Rachel, and Brian Leibowitz; sister of Steven, Martin, and Calvin Oishi. Also survived by her in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Garden on Thursday, October 22 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition at www.runwalk.ovarian.org or to Special Love for Children With Cancer at www.specialove.org.


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
King David Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
