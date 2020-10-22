DONNA OISHI

DONNA KATSU OISHI
Of Vienna, Virginia, passed October 19, 2020. She is the beloved wife of Ian Leibowitz, loving mother of Maren, Rachel, and Brian Leibowitz; sister of Steven, Martin, and Calvin Oishi. Also survived by her in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Garden on Thursday, October 22 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition at www.runwalk.ovarian.org
or to Special Love for Children With Cancer at www.specialove.org
.