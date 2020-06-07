Donna Loreck Polovoy (Age 89)
On June 6, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Albert Polovoy; children, Jerry (Carol) and Tom; grandchildren, Jonathan (Alyssa) and Lauren; and great-grandsons Asher and Zachary. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to B'nai Shalom of Olney or Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School. Shiva Monday through Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. Email polovoyshiva@gmail.com for details.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.