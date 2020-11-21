DONNA PAULINE REID
Beloved Donna Pauline Reid, native Washingtonian born September 23, 1964, transitioned peacefully Sunday, November 15, 2020. She worked for 20 years at The Washington Post. Donna is survived by her daughter Dominique Reid; grandchildren Chase and Harlow Wilson; parents Clarence and Margo Monroe; sisters Denise Taylor and Diane Morgan; a host of nieces and nephews; many bonus children and close friends. Preceded in death by siblings Debra Jones and Carlton Jewel.A private memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Fort Lincoln Home and Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD 20722 with an option to live stream on facebook.com/FortLincolnFuneral/
.