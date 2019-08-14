First Lady of New Covenant Baptist Church
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Apostle A. Norris Smith, Pastor; devoted mother of Gloria Smith (Devin), Karen Smith Moore (Andre), Kristina Davis (Jonathan) and Kelly Smith. Also survived by four grandchildren, Makenzie and Brooke Moore, Jonathan Davis Jr. and Devyn Smith; mother, Marjorie Smith; four brothers, three sisters, and a host of other relatives and many friends. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 16 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 6705 Good Luck Rd., Lanham, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.