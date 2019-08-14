The Washington Post

DONNA SMITH

Guest Book
  • "May memories of Elder Donna and the love of family surround..."
    - Anngellic Dinkins
  • "Condolences and prayers to the family. Donna was an..."
    - Rowena Reid
Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Notice
Send Flowers

 

DONNA M. SMITH  

First Lady of New Covenant Baptist Church  
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Apostle A. Norris Smith, Pastor; devoted mother of Gloria Smith (Devin), Karen Smith Moore (Andre), Kristina Davis (Jonathan) and Kelly Smith. Also survived by four grandchildren, Makenzie and Brooke Moore, Jonathan Davis Jr. and Devyn Smith; mother, Marjorie Smith; four brothers, three sisters, and a host of other relatives and many friends. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 16 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 6705 Good Luck Rd., Lanham, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.