DONNA SNOWDEN

Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
live streamed
DONNA LEE SNOWDEN (Age 56)  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband Gregory L. Snowden, Sr. of 26 years; two daughters, Chelsea Snowden and Shamana Sauer; one son, Gregory Snowden Jr.; father William Dodson, Jr.; mother-in-law, Lois Snowden; three sisters, three grandchildren, one son-in-law, four brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, and a host of relatives and friends. Greeting her at the Heavenly Gates are her mother, Gertrude Dodson; brother, Phillip Dodson, and father-in-law, Allen Snowden. Funeral services will be live streamed on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. On Friday, June 5, 2020, the Interment will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020
