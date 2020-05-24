DONNA LEE SNOWDEN (Age 56)
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband Gregory L. Snowden, Sr. of 26 years; two daughters, Chelsea Snowden and Shamana Sauer; one son, Gregory Snowden Jr.; father William Dodson, Jr.; mother-in-law, Lois Snowden; three sisters, three grandchildren, one son-in-law, four brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, and a host of relatives and friends. Greeting her at the Heavenly Gates are her mother, Gertrude Dodson; brother, Phillip Dodson, and father-in-law, Allen Snowden. Funeral services will be live streamed on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. On Friday, June 5, 2020, the Interment will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.