DONNA V. STRACHAN (Age 83)
Entered eternal life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. Donna was born in Wilkes Barre, PA to the late Ridgeway & Emily Stevens. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Bruce Strachan; her son, Glenn Strachan (Christine); and numerous relatives. Donna retired from the family insurance business, and enjoyed the ministry work she performed at her church. She also enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends, and was a big Washington Nats fan. Friends will be received on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10 am until time of Memorial service at 12 pm at Providence Fort Washington United Methodist church, 10610 Old Fort Rd, Fort Washington, MD. Memorial contributions may be sent to Providence-Fort Washington United Methodist Church.