DONNA TETER

DONNA ENNIS FRYLING TETER  
(Age 72)  

Passed away April 28, 2019. Survived by her husband, John Teter of Alexandria, VA; son, Joseph Fryling and grandson, Joey of Herndon, VA; stepson, John Michael Teter (Amy) and granddaughters, Macy and Ella of Roswell, GA. She is also survived by one brother, James Ennis (Estelle), of Gore, VA. Also surviving are two nephews and one niece, along with grand-nephews and grand-nieces of the Ennis family. One sister, Delores, preceded her in death. Donna was a member of the George Washington High School Alumni Association and the Accountants Society of Virginia, being a board member of both of these associations over the years.
 
Funeral arrangements are as follows: Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22203 on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Viewing at 10 a.m., followed by service at 11 a.m. Interment at 2 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Cemetery, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032.

Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2019
