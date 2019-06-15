DONNA LYNN THOMPSON
On Friday, June 7, 2019, Donna Lynn Thompson of Temple Hills, MD was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Gregory Thompson; loving mother, Barbara Ashe; daughter, Kimberly Thompson-Hamlett (Tavares); three sisters, Stephanie Harrington (Ike), Karen Washington (Wendell) and Robin Ashe; three grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will recieve friends on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Road, Ft. Washington, MD from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.