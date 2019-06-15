The Washington Post

DONNA THOMPSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA THOMPSON.
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Notice
Send Flowers

 

DONNA LYNN THOMPSON  

On Friday, June 7, 2019, Donna Lynn Thompson of Temple Hills, MD was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Gregory Thompson; loving mother, Barbara Ashe; daughter, Kimberly Thompson-Hamlett (Tavares); three sisters, Stephanie Harrington (Ike), Karen Washington (Wendell) and Robin Ashe; three grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will recieve friends on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Road, Ft. Washington, MD from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on June 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.