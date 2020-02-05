

DONNA JEANNE ZACHARIASIEWICZ



Donna Jeanne Zachariasiewicz of Bethesda, MD died peacefully, Monday, February 3, 2020 surrounded by her family, at Casey House hospice in Rockville, MD. She was born June 3, 1946 to Hamer and Agnes (nee Goetz) Davidson in Riverside, California.

Donna graduated from Catherine McAuley High School and received a bachelor's degree from Fordham University. Donna met her husband Bob at Fordham and they married in their Junior year. After graduation they moved to Silver Spring, MD where Donna found her passion and career in teaching. She taught in Catholic schools for over 25 years. She taught science, English and religion, but more importantly, she taught kindness, compassion and commitment.

Donna was the driving force in her family to sponsor Vietnamese refugee families, unaccompanied-minor refugee children from Vietnam and Ethiopia and adults and children in crisis in her parish in Olney, MD. No one who knew Donna would ever go hungry or homeless.

She is survived by her husband Robert of Bethesda, and children Dana Cogar (Chuck), Robert Jr. (Stephanie) and Jean Zachariasiewicz (Jordon) and grandchildren Jake, Ben, Sydney, Luke, Bobby, Eli and Sam.

Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Friday, February 7 from 5 to 8 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Washington Jesuit Academy or St. Raphael School.

Donna insisted she did not want a funeral but a party. There will be a celebration of her life the beginning of March.