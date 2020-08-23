

The Honorable Donnald Keith Anderson, KGCHS

Born on October 17, 1942, in Sacramento, California, to Russell and Sally (nee Zimmerman) Anderson. Passed away July 30, 2020. Educated in the Sacramento public schools, Donn commenced service to the United States House of Representatives on January 5, 1960, at the age of seventeen having been appointed a House Page during the 86th Congress (1959-1961) by Representative John E. Moss of California. After attending Sacramento State University and George Washington University, he spent eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve. In 1972 Speaker Carl Albert of Oklahoma appointed Anderson Majority Floor Manager of the U.S. House of Representatives, a position he held until January 6, 1987, when he became Clerk of the House at the opening of the 100th Congress (1987-1989) and for the three succeeding Congresses (January 6, 1987 - January 4, 1995). His staff of more than 600 was responsible for House Floor operations, finance and procurement, information technology, and televised House proceedings, among other areas. One of Anderson's main achievements in his eight years as Clerk was the creation of two House offices: Employee Assistance and Fair Employment Practices. Mr. Anderson retired from the House in January 1995. A resident of Capitol Hill in Washington, DC and Sacramento, CA, he is a member emeritus of the House Page Board. For over 40 years, Donn was benefactor, Lector and Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC. He was a generous benefactor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Sacramento, St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Capitol Hill and Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America, both in Washington, DC. In 1991, he was invested by Pope John Paul II in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, a Papal order of knighthood under the protection of the Holy See. Born into the Presbyterian faith, Donn was baptized Catholic in 1979. His Godparents were the illustrious Corrine "Lindy" Boggs, Dan Rostenkowski and the late House Speaker Thomas P. "Tip" O'Neill whom all had a significant influence on Donn both in his faith journey and career. A small, private service was held in Sacramento for family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store