Our beloved Dontrell Lowell Watson passed away on October 30, 2020. He is survived by Toledo Shank and John Shank (Mother); Wendell Lowell Davis (Father); Reginald Witherspoon (Brother); Ashley Watson (Wife) and four children Jayla Watson, Janiya Watson, Jaiden Tracey, Kaidyn Wyatt and a host of family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at The Temple of Praise, located at 700 Southern Ave., SE, Washington, DC on November 12, 2020: Viewing 10 to 11 a.m. and a private service at 11 a.m. with conclusion of service proceeding to Ressurrection Cemetery at 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD.