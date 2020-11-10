1/1
DONTRELL WATSON
DONTRELL LOWELL WATSON (Age 34)  
Our beloved Dontrell Lowell Watson passed away on October 30, 2020. He is survived by Toledo Shank and John Shank (Mother); Wendell Lowell Davis (Father); Reginald Witherspoon (Brother); Ashley Watson (Wife) and four children Jayla Watson, Janiya Watson, Jaiden Tracey, Kaidyn Wyatt and a host of family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at The Temple of Praise, located at 700 Southern Ave., SE, Washington, DC on November 12, 2020: Viewing 10 to 11 a.m. and a private service at 11 a.m. with conclusion of service proceeding to Ressurrection Cemetery at 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD. 


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Temple of Praise
NOV
12
Service
11:00 AM
The Temple of Praise
Funeral services provided by
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 723-1250
