DORA JEAN GRAMLING
Dora Jean Gramling, formerly of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away on February 20, 2019 in Prescott, AZ, at the age of 92 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley A. Gramling, her parents and many siblings. She is survived by her daughter Pastor Dora Carter of Prescott, AZ; her grandson Jason Carter of Pinetop, AZ; her sister Juan Nelson and niece Cindy Nelson of Dumfries, VA; and her sister Pat Clary and nephew Barry (Karen) Walsh of Mission Viejo, CA.
Private graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, Virginia, where she will be buried beside her husband. The family wishes to thank Brookdale Assisted Living, where Dora resided for more than six years, for their friendship and care of Dora; Pastor Dora's sisters and brothers in Christ at Prescott Church of the Nazarene for their visitations and prayers; and Pastor Dora's Hospice Compassus family for their support and who lovingly cared for Dora in her final months, helping her make the transition home without pain. Messages of condolences can be sent to her daughter, Pastor Dora Carter, c/o Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Avenue, Prescott, AZ 86301 or emailed to [email protected]
. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a local dog rescue organization in her name will make her smile down from Heaven.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com
to sign Dora's online guestbook.