

Dora Marcus



Of Reston, Virginia, passed away suddenly December 9, 2019 in the Reston Hospital Center, with her husband, Thomas, and daughter, Laura, by her side.

A first-generation Italian American, Ms. Marcus was the daughter of the late Alfredo Favale and Carmela Flora Favale, who immigrated from Naples, Italy to Kalamazoo, Michigan.

After obtaining her PhD in Sociology, Dora served as a Social Sciences and Humanities Dean at the University of Michigan. She consulted with philanthropic foundations and published numerous books and articles on education improvement and social change initiatives. In 1986, Dora became Director of Program Evaluation at the U.S. Department of Education, Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education. Dora served on the Board of the House of Ruth, to help women, children and families rebuild their lives and heal from trauma, abuse and homelessness. Dora also served on the DC Public Charter School Board for a decade, helping to bolster the growth of successful charter schools during the nineties. Dora was passionately committed to the growth of children and youth at risk, and she continued to support national and international youth development programs after her retirement in 2001. Dora was loved and adored by her family and friends, and by everyone with the good fortune to know her.

A vivacious and beautiful woman, Dora came of age in the fifties in Detroit. During her long life, she traveled widely and crossed paths with the likes of jazz great Kenny Burrell, hockey icon Gordy Howe, and social activist Tom Hayden. She loved life but loved people more, especially children. An avid art collector, she loved to talk and to listen, to laugh and to dance, usually tiring out younger family members with her indefatigable energy. A lifelong Democrat, she joined C.O.R.E. (the Congress of Racial Equality) in the sixties and never stopped marching in protest against war and discrimination.

Surviving her are her husband, Thomas George Carroll of Reston, VA; her son, Marcus Cafagna; her daughter, Laura Marcus; three stepdaughters, Ruthanne Marcus and Jane Marcus and Doris Simpson; two stepsons, Robert Simpson and Christopher Simpson; and eight grandchildren.

Services and a green burial at Cool Spring Natural Cemetery will be private. A celebration of Dora's life for family and friends will be held at the end of January, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to Plan International USA, Protect a Girl Program, 155 Plan Way, Warwick, RI 02886. https:// www.planusa.org/protect-a-girl

Arrangements by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.