Dora Palombi
Dora M. Palombi  
On Friday September 18, 2020, Dora M. Palombi of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the late Gennarino "Jerry" Francesco Palombi; loving mother of Doreen Shoemaker (David), Susan Palombi, Gerald Palombi (Kathryn) and LoriAnn Palombi; sister of Lena Valada and Cindy Maina. Also survived by her grandchildren: Tony Shoemaker, Nicholas, Matthew, Lauren and Mitchell Palombi. Friends may call at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 900 Warfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20882 on Thursday September 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to: The American Heart Association, Greater Washington Region, 4601 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 700, Arlington, VA 22203 or online at: donatenow.heart.org. Please sign the family guestbook at:www.devolfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 21, 2020.
