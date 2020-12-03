

Dora Lee Robinson

Passed on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, John E. Robinson, Jr., children, John E. III and Sharon L. Robinson, six grandchildren, sisters, Annie (Sara) Marion and Carrie Nelson and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 206 New York Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001 on Sunday, December 6 from 3 to 4 p.m., Rosary at 4 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Due to COVID-19, only 50 people will be allowed in the church at time. Wearing masks and social distancing required. 11 a.m. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery on Monday, December 7. To livestream log onto Facebook @ROBINSONFUNERALHOMEDC. In lieu of flowers donations made in her name to the Capital Campaign/ New annex elevator is appreciated. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home, Inc.



