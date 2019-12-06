The Washington Post

DORCAS HARDY

Service Information
Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory
31440 Constitution Hwy
Locust Grove, VA
22508
(540)-854-5100
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Quantico National Cemetery
Triangle, DC
View Map
Notice
Dorcas R. Hardy  

Of Spotsylvania, VA., passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her residence. She was appointed the first woman Commissioner of the Social Security Administration by Ronald Reagan in 1986, a position she served honorably until 1989. A graveside ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Va. A memorial service is planned for January 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Eagle Island at https://eagleisland.org/donate. An online guestbook is available at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2019
