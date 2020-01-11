DORCAS R. HARDY
Dorcas R. Hardy, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her residence. She was appointed the first woman Commissioner of the Social Security Administration by Ronald Reagan in 1986, a position she served honorably until 1989. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Washington National Cathedral in the Choir Chapel with a reception to be held immediately following in the Bethlehem Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Eagle Island at https://eagleisland.org/donate
