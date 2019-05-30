

DOREEN BLAIR-WILES



On May 21, 2019, Doreen Decarlo Blair-Wiles, 62 of Landover Hills, MD passed away suddenly. Doreen was born in Port Royal Jamaica. She leaves behind her two loving sons Molech Wiles, and Ishmael Wiles; two siblings, Clinton Simpson, and her brother Baby. Doreen also, leaves behind a host of friends and family from the United States and Jamaica.

Services will be held at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Landover, Maryland 20785, Thursday, May 30 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30p.m.