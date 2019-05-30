The Washington Post

DOREEN BLAIR-WILES (1956 - 2019)
  • "My sincere condolences to the family for the loss of your..."
    - JS
  • "In memory of my loving and kind cousin Doreen. You will be..."
    - Michelle Manhertz
  • "My Deepest Sympathy . Cousin Marcia"
    - Marcia Davis
  • "In loving memory of my cousin , may your soul rest in peace..."
    - Cheryl Wiggins
  • "My dear friend whom I came to love as a family member. My..."
    - Lori Rogers
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
DOREEN BLAIR-WILES  

On May 21, 2019, Doreen Decarlo Blair-Wiles, 62 of Landover Hills, MD passed away suddenly. Doreen was born in Port Royal Jamaica. She leaves behind her two loving sons Molech Wiles, and Ishmael Wiles; two siblings, Clinton Simpson, and her brother Baby. Doreen also, leaves behind a host of friends and family from the United States and Jamaica.
Services will be held at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Landover, Maryland 20785, Thursday, May 30 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2019
