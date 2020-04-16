The Washington Post

DOREEN HARRIOTT (1938 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOREEN HARRIOTT.
Service Information
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20011
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

DOREEN ALPHONSA HARRIOTT  

Born in Kingston, Jamaica on June 12, 1938, she died peacefully at home on April 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth, her children Veronica (Greg Trowell), Anna and Kenneth (Bellinda) and seven grandchildren (Catherine, Lee, Loretta, Andrew, Tautiana, Doreen, Kassandra and three great-grand children(Ariel, Arianna, Sean). Viewing will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.at Marshall-March Funeral Home at 4217 9th Street, NW, Washington D.C. 20011. Private interment will follow at Gates of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.