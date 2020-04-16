DOREEN ALPHONSA HARRIOTT
Born in Kingston, Jamaica on June 12, 1938, she died peacefully at home on April 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth, her children Veronica (Greg Trowell), Anna and Kenneth (Bellinda) and seven grandchildren (Catherine, Lee, Loretta, Andrew, Tautiana, Doreen, Kassandra and three great-grand children(Ariel, Arianna, Sean). Viewing will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.at Marshall-March Funeral Home at 4217 9th Street, NW, Washington D.C. 20011. Private interment will follow at Gates of Heaven Cemetery.