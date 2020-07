Or Copy this URL to Share

Share DORETHA's life story with friends and family

Share DORETHA's life story with friends and family



Doretha Crawford "Pat"

Of Washington, DC passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. Pat as she was affectionately known was born on March 21, 1951. Pat's family will receive friends on July 28, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd. NE, Washingto, DC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store