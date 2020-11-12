1/
DORETHA HOLLEY
1930 - 2020
DORETHA V. HOLLEY  1930 ~ 2020  
Doretha V. Holley transitioned peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She worked many years at Martin's of Georgetown, Washington, DC. She was married to the late Leonard C. Holley. Doretha leaves to cherish, two sons: Joseph D. Hamilton, Leonard C. Holley, Jr., one brother, four sisters, grand and great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Holy Comforter St. Cyprian Church, 1357 East Capitol Street, S.E., Washington, DC 20003. Public Viewing 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Private Service 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Comforter St. Cyprian Church
