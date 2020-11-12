Or Copy this URL to Share



DORETHA V. HOLLEY 1930 ~ 2020

Doretha V. Holley transitioned peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She worked many years at Martin's of Georgetown, Washington, DC. She was married to the late Leonard C. Holley. Doretha leaves to cherish, two sons: Joseph D. Hamilton, Leonard C. Holley, Jr., one brother, four sisters, grand and great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Holy Comforter St. Cyprian Church, 1357 East Capitol Street, S.E., Washington, DC 20003. Public Viewing 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Private Service 11 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store