1/
DORETHA MCDANIEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DORETHA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Doretha McDaniel  
Daughter of the late Charles H. Washington, Sr. and Alberta Reid Washington, and widow of the late John H. McDaniel, Jr., passed away on October 24, 2020. She was 86 years old. Doretha's daughter, Lydia McDaniel preceded her in death. Doretha is survived by three of her four children, Michael McDaniel, Julie McDaniel Berry, and David McDaniel. She will also be remembered by her cousin and brother-in-law, Charles Walker and sister-in-law, Diana McDaniel Walker. Doretha leaves a legacy of eleven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD. Interment Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. www.stricklandfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved