Doretha McDaniel
Daughter of the late Charles H. Washington, Sr. and Alberta Reid Washington, and widow of the late John H. McDaniel, Jr., passed away on October 24, 2020. She was 86 years old. Doretha's daughter, Lydia McDaniel preceded her in death. Doretha is survived by three of her four children, Michael McDaniel, Julie McDaniel Berry, and David McDaniel. She will also be remembered by her cousin and brother-in-law, Charles Walker and sister-in-law, Diana McDaniel Walker. Doretha leaves a legacy of eleven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD. Interment Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. www.stricklandfuneralservices.com