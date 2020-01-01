

DORILDA BLACKBURN



Born on March 7, 1927 in Holyoke, MA. Dorilda "Dee" Blackburn, age 92, returned home to Heaven on December 20, 2019 to be with the Lord and her husbands, family and friends. Dee was the middle daughter born to Herman and Dorilda Abelein; the loving wife of two husbands, Dan E. Hanifen for 36 years and Kelly D. Blackburn for 16 years; the mother of three successful sonsm, Dan, Tim and Matt; the grandmother of eight grandchildren, Sean, Kyle, Corey, Rebecca, Katharine, Abigail, Kate and Keegan and the great-grandmother of five great-grandchildren, Rhys, Ronan, Jamie, Alice and Tommy. A faithful and prayerful Catholic all her life, Dee's great calling and gift in life was her devotion to her family. She was a selfless and hard-working wife, helpmate and partner to her two husbands and a role model to her sons. A 20-year veteran of her battle with Parkinson's disease, Dee's strength and determination to lead a normal life was an inspiration. We, her family, are grateful for her lifetime of love and support. We will miss her in this life, but know that, in Christ, we look forward to our family reunion in Heaven forever.

A service will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 8501 Loch Raven Blvd., Towson, MD 21286 on January 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. and an interment held at Parkwood Cemetery, 3310 Taylor Ave., Baltimore, MD 21234.