DORIS ACREE

DORIS ESTHER WIGHT ACREE (Age 100)
A native Washingtonian, died peacefully at her home in Gainesville, VA on August 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Vernon D. Acree for almost 57 years. Doris was a dynamic, witty woman who was devoted to her family. She traveled extensively over the years to many countries with her husband and made many friends along the way. Doris was a Red Cross volunteer at Walter Reed Army Hospital during the Korean War. She was one of Washington's most avid sports fans. She was the heart and soul of her family who lovingly called her Deeda. Doris is survived by her four children, Darrell of Washington, DC, Allan (Carol) of Beaufort, SC, Jean Winters of Gainesville, VA, Elizabeth Ives (Leon) of Raleigh, NC; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Marie Olson of Idaho Falls, ID and many loving nieces and nephews. The family is forever grateful to the caregivers for their love and unwavering care; and to Heartland Hospice for supporting the family in the most difficult time at the end of life. Services will be private. A celebration of her life will take place at a future. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation in her memory to a charity of your choice
.