DORIS BANKS

Freeman Funeral Services Pa
7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-877-3733
DORIS W. BANKS (Age 84)  

On Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Capital Caring of Arlington, VA. Doris Banks loving mother of Sylvia, Towana, Stephanie, Emmie and Tyrone. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her sisters, Mae, Elois, Carolyn; and brothers, Gerald, James; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held at Third Baptist Church, 917 Princess Street, Alexandria, VA on Monday, March 16, Visitation 9 a.m., until time of service 11 a.m. Rev. James B. Jordan, Officiating. Interment Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Services by FREEMAN.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2020
