DORIS BARDEN
On April 8, 2020, Doris Barden (nee Rush), age 89 passed away at home in Palm Coast, FL. She was born in Washington, DC and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She married the late Ira Russell Barden in 1951, lived in Silver Spring and Germantown, MD, retired from the accounting department of Vitro Corporation, and recently relocated to Palm Coast, FL. She is survived by her loving son, Robert Russell Barden of Washington, DC and daughter, Deborah Marie Daniels of Ormond Beach, FL. Services private.