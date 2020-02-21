The Washington Post

DORIS L. BASSETT  

Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Washington, DC. She was the loving mother of Lenear Bassett-King and Conrad C. (Laurel) Bassett, Jr. She is also survived by sister Angela (Ben) Secundy; brother Harold Hayes; life partner, David Cumber; three grandsons; one daughter-in-law; one great-granddaughter; one niece April (Norman) Layton and a host of other relatives and friends. On Monday, February 24, 2020 friends are invited to greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle NW, Washington, DC, until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Wheaton, MD. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2020
