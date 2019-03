DORIS JEAN BAXTER

(Age 85)



Passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. Born April 18, 1933, she lived virtually her entire life in Arlington, VA. She was a graduate of Washington-Lee High School in Arlington and Averett Junior College (now University) in Danville, VA. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Clarendon in Arlington and a teacher at its preschool. She was a talented singer and musician, performing in the Paul Hill Chorale in Washington, DC, and in church choirs. She was preceded in death by Bruce Edward Baxter, her husband of 58 years, and their seventh child, Debra Jean Baxter. She is survived by six children, Dawn Baxter Kyser (John), Diane Baxter Neutzling (Kurt), Bruce Edward Baxter, Jr. (Adenech), Bradley Wayne Baxter (Melody), Brent Eugene Baxter (Kimberley), and Bryan Parker Baxter (Barbara), as well as 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. (prelude at 12:30 p.m.) at The Church at Clarendon, 1210 N. Highland St., Arlington, VA. 22201.