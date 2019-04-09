

Dolly Bennof



On April 6, 2019 Dolly Bennof, of Leisure World in Silver Spring passed away after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the Late Alvin Bennof for 56 years, who met as toddlers in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion, grew up together, moved to Washington, DC after World War II and raised a family in love and laughter. Devoted mother of Richard (Arlene), Steven and Gale (Jim) Bennof. Cherished grandmother of the Late Jeremy Wechsler. A professional entertainer. Dolly sang throughout the Metropolitan DC area as a soloist and with the John Brown Band, as well as at Leisure World with her beloved friends in the Fun and Fancy Theatre Group. Funeral Service will be private, but a memorial gathering is planned for the future date in her community. Contributions may be made to . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.